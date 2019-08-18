NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Two people were killed early Sunday morning after crashing a stolen car on Donelson Pike.
Police said the 2011 Infinti sedan was stolen on Aug. 7 from an apartment complex on Watts Circle in west Nashville.
The driver of the car, who has not been identified, and Sean L. Holmes Jr., 19, of Nashville, the front seat passenger, died in the crash.
Vonquae Johnson, a passenger in the backseat, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. A second passenger ran from the scene.
Police said the car went out of control in a curve on Donelson Pike near Lakeland Drive, ran off the roadway and collided with a tree in a front yard.
Officers tracked blood from the passenger, who ran away from the scene, to Wellman Drive. Police believe the person called someone to pick him up.
Police recovered three guns from the car.
Excessive speed and failure to maintain lane were the contributing factors to the crash, reported at 2:20 a.m., according to police.
