‘Monster Coming Out’: WSMV doc uncovers secrets of suspected serial killer trucker

Monster Coming Out - A WSMV4 Investigates documentary(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson and Jeremy Finley
Published: Jan. 3, 2023 at 7:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – In the WSMV 4 Investigates documentary “MONSTER COMING OUT,” viewers will hear how the only known survivor of a suspected serial killer barely escaped his truck and see some of the evidence a federal prosecutor said was the most troubling of her career.

Roy Nellsch died in a federal prison in March 2022 as he awaited trial on kidnapping and attempted rape charges. The long-haul truck driver was accused of kidnapping a woman in Clarksville, Tennessee in 2019. Following the arrest, thousands of images of child pornography were found inside his truck, authorities said.

But detectives believe he’s responsible for much worse: killing women across the United States. At one point, investigators found a bloody bag inside his truck with numerous pairs of women’s underwear. One detective told WSMV4′s Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley: “Roy Nellsch really embodies evil.”

