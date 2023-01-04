‘Monster Coming Out’: WSMV doc uncovers secrets of suspected serial killer trucker

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – In the WSMV 4 Investigates documentary “MONSTER COMING OUT,” viewers will hear how the only known survivor of a suspected serial killer barely escaped his truck and see some of the evidence a federal prosecutor said was the most troubling of her career.

Roy Nellsch died in a federal prison in March 2022 as he awaited trial on kidnapping and attempted rape charges. The long-haul truck driver was accused of kidnapping a woman in Clarksville, Tennessee in 2019. Following the arrest, thousands of images of child pornography were found inside his truck, authorities said.

But detectives believe he’s responsible for much worse: killing women across the United States. At one point, investigators found a bloody bag inside his truck with numerous pairs of women’s underwear. One detective told WSMV4′s Chief Investigative Reporter Jeremy Finley: “Roy Nellsch really embodies evil.”

