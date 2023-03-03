Skip to content
News
Local News
US & World News
News
Fentanyl found in prosthetic leg, police say
Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By
Carmyn Gutierrez
Detectives said they expressed concern when they saw the man reaching into his prosthetic.
News
WATCH LIVE: Sentencing hearing for Alex Murdaugh
Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By
FOX Carolina News Staff
The jury in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh reached a guilty verdict after 3 hours of deliberation.
News
Man accused of killing Nashville nurse to be sentenced
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Chuck Morris
Devaunte Hill was convicted in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman in December 2020.
Davidson County
U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg to visit Nashville
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Chuck Morris
Nashville International Airport will receive $15 million to improve roads and a taxiway.
News
Man arrested after threatening teacher at Stem Preparatory
Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By
Chuck Morris
The man said if the school continued to teach about a specific book, he would return and blood would be shed.
News
East Nashville building likely total loss after fire
Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By
Chuck Morris
No injuries were reported in the fire at a building which contains several businesses.
News
Arborist shares importance of year-round tree maintenance in advance of high winds
Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By
Danielle Jackson
Protecting your home from fallen trees is a year-round chore, not just when high winds are forecasted.
News
Body found in ditch, Cumberland Co. sheriff says
Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By
Kelly Ann Krueger
A body was found in a ditch along Highway 70 in Cumberland County, according to the sheriff’s office.
News
Police seeking ID suspects who shot at delivery driver after car break-ins
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By
Chuck Morris
Two masked men were breaking into vehicles in a warehouse parking lot on Myatt Drive.
News
ATM robbery car chase ends in South Nashville homeowner’s yard
Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By
Sharon Danquah
A South Nashville homeowner has repairs to make after a chase ended in his yard.
7-Day Forecast
News
Historic East Nashville church still rebuilding after 2020 tornadoes
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
Marissa Sulek
An East Nashville church will begin rebuilding soon after being destroyed by a tornado in March 2020.
News
Residents preparing for strong winds, downed trees in Midstate area
Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By
Brendan Tierney
Middle Tennessee is under a high wind warning for Friday.
News
Shooting investigation underway in Clarksville
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Daniel Smithson
Clarksville Police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon.
News
Shutdown car company puts customers in limbo
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Courtney Allen
The closing of American Car Center has left some customers in limbo.
News
Fourth graders celebrate Read Across America Day with special parade
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Justina Latimer
Young students at Merrol Hyde Magnet School are spreading cheer to senior residents in Hendersonville on Read Across America Day.
News
Weather prompts several school systems to close Friday
Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By
Chuck Morris
Weather has prompted several school systems to close on Friday.
News
Governor signs bills restricting drag shows in Tennessee
Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By
The Associated Press
and
Kimberlee Kruesi
Gov. Bill Lee signs drag show restrictions into law, becoming first state to severely limit the performances.
Sports
Forsberg, Bucks’ star Antetokounmpo join Nashville SC ownership group
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Daniel Smithson
Nashville Soccer Club’s star-studded ownership group just got even bigger.
News
California man accused of dealing deadly fentanyl-laced pills in Nashville
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Daniel Smithson
Lam is currently being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.
News
Suspect sought in Nashville homicide, carjacking
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
Daniel Smithson
Nashville detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a homicide suspect.
News
Rockslide closes part of the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg
Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By
David Sikes
Rockslide closes part of the Spur
News
TBI: Homicide investigation leads to arrest of Sparta man
Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By
Carmyn Gutierrez
The man allegedly shot a man and pointed a gun at another.
News
Free Morgan Wallen concert tickets draw thousands to Bridgestone Arena
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Daniel Smithson
The arena is limiting tickets to two per person.
News
Tennessee lawmaker apologizes after proposing ‘hanging by tree’ as execution method
Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By
Daniel Smithson
Rep. Paul Sherrell said he “used very poor judgment” when showing support for HB1245.
News
TN food banks overwhelmed as pandemic SNAP benefits end
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Ryan Breslin
The national assistance program to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic ended in February.
News
Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena
Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By
Carmyn Gutierrez
The show is in celebration of his album release on March 3.
News
Second person charged in connection to April 2022 shooting
Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST
|
By
Carmyn Gutierrez
The shooting occurred at a gas station on Gallatin Pike in East Nashville on April 1, 2022.
News
Tennessee Highway Patrol saves man from jumping off Nashville bridge
Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST
|
By
Danica Sauter
Sergeants helped a man on James Robertson Parkway Bridge who was threatening to jump on Tuesday afternoon.
News
Metro Nashville teachers push for more pay
Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST
|
By
Danielle Jackson
and
Joylyn Bukovac
Metro School District has the highest-paid teachers in the state, averaging around $70k per year.
News
Children no longer sleeping in DCS offices, except Shelby Co.
Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST
|
By
Tony Garcia
A pay increase has led to a hiring push within the state’s Department of Children’s Services.
News
East Nashville bakery owner says she’s fighting for her community
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST
|
By
Sharon Danquah
The owner of an East Nashville bakery is fighting to continue feeding her community.
News
3rd person arrested after woman shot walking in Green Hills neighborhood
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST
|
By
Danica Sauter
A third person was arrested in connection to the shooting that left a 26-year-old seriously injured while walking in a Green Hills neighborhood.
News
Black fungus covering houses and trees blamed on Jack Daniels’ barrelhouses
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST
|
By
Jeremy Finley
Black fungus coating properties in Lincoln County, TN blamed on nearby Jack Daniels barrelhouses
News
Food banks filling need as SNAP benefits cut
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST
|
By
Brendan Tierney
The extra SNAP money from pandemic-era programs ended nationwide on Wednesday.
News
Type 1 diabetic woman in Nashville reacts to insulin price cap
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST
|
By
Lydia Fielder
The announcement that insulin prices are dropping is exciting, but one Nashville resident said it's just words right now.
News
Long-time bar makes adjustments as smoking ban begins
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST
|
By
Justina Latimer
Melrose Billiard Parlor has been a smoking establishment since it opened in 1944. But with that now changing, the owner says it's bittersweet for his team.
News
Rutherford Co. wrestling coach suspended after alleged sexual contact with student
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST
|
By
Chuck Morris
The volunteer non-faculty coach was suspended on Thursday after the school system learned of the allegation.
News
Cat stolen from PetSmart returned to owner
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST
|
By
Daniel Smithson
The suspects met a Murfreesboro detective on Wednesday and returned the cat.
News
Bomb squad investigates abandoned suitcase at Nashville shopping center
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST
|
By
Danica Sauter
Officials blocked off the area with police tape.
News
DCS announces pay increase for case managers
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST
|
By
Chuck Morris
The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services announced on Wednesday a pay increase for the department’s case managers.
News
Lewis County deputy still on patrol duty after DUI arrest
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST
|
By
Daniel Smithson
The deputy was charged Jan. 23 with DUI.
News
Investigators seek to ID person who set fire at Nashville apartment complex
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST
|
By
Chuck Morris
Video shows a person approaching the Hickory Lake Apartments office prior to the fire, and then leaving the premises.
News
Police arrest alleged serial Nashville ATM robbery suspect
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST
|
By
Daniel Smithson
Kyaw Naing, 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.
News
Suspect wanted for January shooting arrested during drug bust
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST
|
By
Daniel Smithson
and
Tony Garcia
The suspect is charged with shooting a man outside a market on Thompson Place and running him over on January 18.
News
Broken elevator forces people to move and struggle at Belle Meade apartment
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST
|
By
Marissa Sulek
A broken elevator at a Belle Meade apartment complex is causing problems for residents.
News
Tennessee National Guard member killed in helicopter crash welcomed home
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST
|
By
Daniel Smithson
Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Wadham was killed in a helicopter crash in February.
News
People claiming to raise money for dead child run from WSMV4 Investigates
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST
|
By
Jeremy Finley
Individuals at four Nashville locations hold posters requesting money to pay for a young person’s funeral.
News
Lawmaker looks to add firing squad to execution bill
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST
|
By
Ryan Breslin
and
Carmyn Gutierrez
One Tennessee Representative also suggested 'hanging' as another possible method.
News
Smoking ban begins for Nashville bars
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST
|
By
Tony Garcia
The bill was approved by Nashville’s Metro Council in October 2022.
News
Women’s History Month: Local and state lawmakers on issues impacting Tennessee
Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST
|
By
Joylyn Bukovac
The issues range from gun violence to affordable housing and equality in health care.
