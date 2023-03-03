News

Fentanyl (generic)

Fentanyl found in prosthetic leg, police say

Updated: 13 minutes ago
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Detectives said they expressed concern when they saw the man reaching into his prosthetic.

Alex Murdaugh was found guilty on all four charges: two counts of murder and two counts of...

WATCH LIVE: Sentencing hearing for Alex Murdaugh

Updated: 27 minutes ago
By FOX Carolina News Staff
The jury in the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh reached a guilty verdict after 3 hours of deliberation.

Devaunte Hill

Man accused of killing Nashville nurse to be sentenced

Updated: 6 hours ago
By Chuck Morris
Devaunte Hill was convicted in the death of Caitlyn Kaufman in December 2020.

Davidson County

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg

U.S. Transportation Secretary Buttigieg to visit Nashville

Updated: 6 hours ago
By Chuck Morris
Nashville International Airport will receive $15 million to improve roads and a taxiway.

Man arrested after threatening teacher at Stem Preparatory

Updated: 6 hours ago
By Chuck Morris
The man said if the school continued to teach about a specific book, he would return and blood would be shed.

East Nashville building likely total loss after fire

Updated: 9 hours ago
By Chuck Morris
No injuries were reported in the fire at a building which contains several businesses.

Arborist shares importance of year-round tree maintenance in advance of high winds

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Danielle Jackson
Protecting your home from fallen trees is a year-round chore, not just when high winds are forecasted.

Body found in ditch, Cumberland Co. sheriff says

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Kelly Ann Krueger
A body was found in a ditch along Highway 70 in Cumberland County, according to the sheriff’s office.

Police seeking ID suspects who shot at delivery driver after car break-ins

Updated: 12 hours ago
By Chuck Morris
Two masked men were breaking into vehicles in a warehouse parking lot on Myatt Drive.

ATM robbery car chase ends in South Nashville homeowner’s yard

Updated: 12 hours ago
By Sharon Danquah
A South Nashville homeowner has repairs to make after a chase ended in his yard.
Historic East Nashville church still rebuilding after 2020 tornadoes

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Marissa Sulek
An East Nashville church will begin rebuilding soon after being destroyed by a tornado in March 2020.

Residents preparing for strong winds, downed trees in Midstate area

Updated: 13 hours ago
By Brendan Tierney
Middle Tennessee is under a high wind warning for Friday.

Shooting investigation underway in Clarksville

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Daniel Smithson
Clarksville Police responded to a shooting Thursday afternoon.

Shutdown car company puts customers in limbo

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Courtney Allen
The closing of American Car Center has left some customers in limbo.

Fourth graders celebrate Read Across America Day with special parade

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Justina Latimer
Young students at Merrol Hyde Magnet School are spreading cheer to senior residents in Hendersonville on Read Across America Day.

Weather prompts several school systems to close Friday

Updated: 14 hours ago
By Chuck Morris
Weather has prompted several school systems to close on Friday.

Governor signs bills restricting drag shows in Tennessee

Updated: 17 hours ago
By The Associated Press and Kimberlee Kruesi
Gov. Bill Lee signs drag show restrictions into law, becoming first state to severely limit the performances.

Forsberg, Bucks’ star Antetokounmpo join Nashville SC ownership group

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Daniel Smithson
Nashville Soccer Club’s star-studded ownership group just got even bigger.

California man accused of dealing deadly fentanyl-laced pills in Nashville

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Daniel Smithson
Lam is currently being held in lieu of $150,000 bond.

Suspect sought in Nashville homicide, carjacking

Updated: 18 hours ago
By Daniel Smithson
Nashville detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating a homicide suspect.

Rockslide closes part of the Spur between Pigeon Forge and Gatlinburg

Updated: 18 hours ago
By David Sikes
Rockslide closes part of the Spur

TBI: Homicide investigation leads to arrest of Sparta man

Updated: 20 hours ago
By Carmyn Gutierrez
The man allegedly shot a man and pointed a gun at another.

Free Morgan Wallen concert tickets draw thousands to Bridgestone Arena

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Daniel Smithson
The arena is limiting tickets to two per person.

Tennessee lawmaker apologizes after proposing ‘hanging by tree’ as execution method

Updated: 21 hours ago
By Daniel Smithson
Rep. Paul Sherrell said he “used very poor judgment” when showing support for HB1245.

TN food banks overwhelmed as pandemic SNAP benefits end

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Ryan Breslin
The national assistance program to help families during the COVID-19 pandemic ended in February.

Morgan Wallen announces free show at Bridgestone Arena

Updated: 23 hours ago
By Carmyn Gutierrez
The show is in celebration of his album release on March 3.

Second person charged in connection to April 2022 shooting

Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 8:01 AM CST
By Carmyn Gutierrez
The shooting occurred at a gas station on Gallatin Pike in East Nashville on April 1, 2022.

Tennessee Highway Patrol saves man from jumping off Nashville bridge

Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST
By Danica Sauter
Sergeants helped a man on James Robertson Parkway Bridge who was threatening to jump on Tuesday afternoon.

Metro Nashville teachers push for more pay

Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:51 AM CST
By Danielle Jackson and Joylyn Bukovac
Metro School District has the highest-paid teachers in the state, averaging around $70k per year.

Children no longer sleeping in DCS offices, except Shelby Co.

Updated: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST
By Tony Garcia
A pay increase has led to a hiring push within the state’s Department of Children’s Services.

East Nashville bakery owner says she’s fighting for her community

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:51 PM CST
By Sharon Danquah
The owner of an East Nashville bakery is fighting to continue feeding her community.

3rd person arrested after woman shot walking in Green Hills neighborhood

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:30 PM CST
By Danica Sauter
A third person was arrested in connection to the shooting that left a 26-year-old seriously injured while walking in a Green Hills neighborhood.

Black fungus covering houses and trees blamed on Jack Daniels’ barrelhouses

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:15 PM CST
By Jeremy Finley
Black fungus coating properties in Lincoln County, TN blamed on nearby Jack Daniels barrelhouses

Food banks filling need as SNAP benefits cut

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST
By Brendan Tierney
The extra SNAP money from pandemic-era programs ended nationwide on Wednesday.

Type 1 diabetic woman in Nashville reacts to insulin price cap

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:46 PM CST
By Lydia Fielder
The announcement that insulin prices are dropping is exciting, but one Nashville resident said it's just words right now.

Long-time bar makes adjustments as smoking ban begins

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST
By Justina Latimer
Melrose Billiard Parlor has been a smoking establishment since it opened in 1944. But with that now changing, the owner says it's bittersweet for his team.

Rutherford Co. wrestling coach suspended after alleged sexual contact with student

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM CST
By Chuck Morris
The volunteer non-faculty coach was suspended on Thursday after the school system learned of the allegation.

Cat stolen from PetSmart returned to owner

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST
By Daniel Smithson
The suspects met a Murfreesboro detective on Wednesday and returned the cat.

Bomb squad investigates abandoned suitcase at Nashville shopping center

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 4:40 PM CST
By Danica Sauter
Officials blocked off the area with police tape.

DCS announces pay increase for case managers

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:29 PM CST
By Chuck Morris
The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services announced on Wednesday a pay increase for the department’s case managers.

Lewis County deputy still on patrol duty after DUI arrest

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:05 PM CST
By Daniel Smithson
The deputy was charged Jan. 23 with DUI.

Investigators seek to ID person who set fire at Nashville apartment complex

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST
By Chuck Morris
Video shows a person approaching the Hickory Lake Apartments office prior to the fire, and then leaving the premises.

Police arrest alleged serial Nashville ATM robbery suspect

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:51 PM CST
By Daniel Smithson
Kyaw Naing, 19, is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery.

Suspect wanted for January shooting arrested during drug bust

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST
By Daniel Smithson and Tony Garcia
The suspect is charged with shooting a man outside a market on Thompson Place and running him over on January 18.

Broken elevator forces people to move and struggle at Belle Meade apartment

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:57 AM CST
By Marissa Sulek
A broken elevator at a Belle Meade apartment complex is causing problems for residents.

Tennessee National Guard member killed in helicopter crash welcomed home

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:33 AM CST
By Daniel Smithson
Chief Warrant Officer Daniel Wadham was killed in a helicopter crash in February.

People claiming to raise money for dead child run from WSMV4 Investigates

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:20 AM CST
By Jeremy Finley
Individuals at four Nashville locations hold posters requesting money to pay for a young person’s funeral.

Lawmaker looks to add firing squad to execution bill

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST
By Ryan Breslin and Carmyn Gutierrez
One Tennessee Representative also suggested 'hanging' as another possible method.

Smoking ban begins for Nashville bars

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST
By Tony Garcia
The bill was approved by Nashville’s Metro Council in October 2022.

Women’s History Month: Local and state lawmakers on issues impacting Tennessee

Updated: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST
By Joylyn Bukovac
The issues range from gun violence to affordable housing and equality in health care.