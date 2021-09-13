MT. JULIET, TN (WSMV) – Two people died after a multi-vehicle crash in Wilson County on Monday morning.
The deadly crash occurred on State Route 171 near the intersection of Fredricksburg Road around 9:30 a.m.
A 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe was heading southbound on South Mt. Juliet Road when the Tennessee Highway Patrol said the pickup truck crossed the center line and hit head-on a 2012 Dodge Ram.
THP said the driver of the Tahoe, 21-year-old Travis D Fennessey, of Mt. Juliet, died on the scene. It is unclear if he was wearing his seatbelt.
THP said Life Flight took the driver of the Ram, 40-year-old Luis Alberto Flores Garcia, to Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he died.
The deadly crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.