NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare of Gallatin.

Noah has been missing since Saturday after spending time with Jacob Clare, and his dad’s family in Beaver Dam, KY, over the weekend. Noah was supposed to have been dropped off with his mom in Gallatin on Sunday, but never was.

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued for 3 y/o Noah Clare, missing from Gallatin since 11/6. Noah is 3’5”, weighs 40 lbs, and has brown hair and blue eyes. pic.twitter.com/ikczvkOqmg — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 9, 2021

Noah, who is 3’5”, weighs 40 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes, was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt and black shoes.

Investigators said Jake Clare left Beaver Dam either late Friday night or early Saturday morning with his 16-year-old niece Amber Clare and Noah driving a silver/grey Subaru Outback.

Jake Clare, 35, is 6'7", weighs 200 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

According to Adam Ennis, Noah’s uncle, Amber Clare left a note to her family saying, “if you miss me look at the stars.”

Amanda Ennis, Noah’s mom, told News4 on Monday she’s hoping Noah is found soon.

“Mommy loves you so much baby, more than you know. I’ll see you soon. Promise. I’ll see you soon.”

If you have information on the whereabouts of Noah, Amber or Jake Clare, contact Gallatin Police at 615-452-1313 or call the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.