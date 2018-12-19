New details about the behavior of a Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper who was fired last month are coming to light after a public record request.

Trooper Kenneth Suggs was charged in November with aggravated domestic assault. In an affidavit, his ex-girlfriend, who is also a trooper, stated that he showed up to her apartment and pointed a gun at her face.

That combined with what News4 uncovered has some of his former colleagues "disgusted."

"It reflects upon his lack of morality and his lack of character," said THP Lt. Bill Miller.

According to his state investigative file, Suggs admitted to looking up porn and escort services on his state-issued cell phone.

The file said he googled things like "massage parlors with a happy ending."

The file also said he secretly recorded sex with his ex, then took screen shots, once again, on his state-issued phone.

"His actions fall so short of what a trooper stands for which is service and protection, and dignity and honor, and pride, falls extremely short of any of those words," said Miller.

Miller said Suggs was about to get fired and the day they confronted him, that's the day he showed up at his ex's with the gun.

"Was there any indication that he might turn violent?" News4 asked. "No, none whatsoever, not one, from what I understand, not one second," said Miller.

Suggs’ attorney said they have no comment, but THP officials said Suggs admitted to everything and hasn't made any appeals.

"He has not had, what appears, any remorse, from what I have heard from investigators of his actions," said Miller.

When it comes to the sex videos, the victim initially told the district attorney she did not want to prosecute.

State law gives her up to a year to change her mind.