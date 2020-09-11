W.D. and Marzee Woodward knew they’d angered someone when their Trump sign was stolen from their front yard.
They just didn’t expect someone to shoot out their glass front door two days later.
“When I opened up the front door large amounts of glass were just falling down,” W.D. Woodward said.
Woodward provided News4 Investigates photos of their shattered front door and how, based on how the glass was broken, he believes a b-b gun was responsible.
“We’ve lived here over 30 years – never had any problems – we were so astonished,” said Marzee Woodward.
Marzee Woodward said she still remembers what the officer said when he came to fill out the police report.
“(The officer said) we’ve had several signs stolen over the last week or two. They said we’re really concerned about the next two months,” she said.
The damage to the Woodward house comes as others begin to report political signs stolen in Nashville.
One Sylvan Park family posted a video of someone stealing their sign, waving to their camera both before and after he threw it into his car.
“It makes you worry, do I put another sign up and the next time they do something worse?” asked W.D. Woodward.
Kent Syler, MTSU political science professor and News4 political analyst, said he fears the tension across the country will mean more political crimes will be committed.
“A lot of the people on both sides literally hate each other. And it’s become part of our identity.
To say it’s tribal is an understatement,” Syler said. “The closer we get to election day generally the more emotional it gets.”
News4 Investigates will be reviewing property crime data to see how political sign theft compares to the last presidential election.
