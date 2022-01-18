CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WCYB) — Chattanooga Police said an Uber driver was raped by a passenger on a ride that a restaurant employee paid for.
Officials said the Uber driver’s boyfriend was on the phone when he heard her assault as it was happening when he called her. He immediately called 911.
POLICE: UBER DRIVER RAPED IN EAST BRAINERD Court documents show the female Uber driver told police she was in agony while an Ooltewah man assaulted her for nearly an hour an a half in her car in an East Brainerd neighborhood. THIS MAN IS IN CUSTODY. pic.twitter.com/6FCIDdtRwF— Latricia Thomas (@LatriciaTnc9) January 18, 2022
911 dispatchers repeatedly tried to call the woman, and she sometimes answered. But they heard her assault still in progress, and those dispatchers could not determine her location for almost 90 minutes.
Deputies finally located the vehicle, where the assault was still in progress, according to the report.
Officers rescued the woman and arrested 36-year-old Zachery Richard Johnson of Ooltewah.
"He's a good guy. He's a regular here."
The report says this started at about 9 p.m. on Saturday, January 15th, at the Chili's restaurant on Gunbarrel Road, outside Hamilton Place Mall.
A restaurant employee called an Uber for Johnson after she believed he had had too much to drink to drive home.
The Chili's employee told the Uber driver "This is Zach. He’s a good guy. He’s a regular here. Here are his car keys.”
In an email, an Uber spokesman says “The driver’s report is gut wrenching. We’ve reached out to her to offer our support and stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation.”
Uber says they have removed Johnson's access to the app.
