Maskless disco dancing, casino crowds: inside Dave Ramsey’s company holiday party

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While COVID-19 levels rise to alarming levels and health officials discourage people from gathering in large crowds, Dave Ramsey decided to throw a party.

And not just any party. Photos and videos shared on social media over the weekend show people dancing with headsets on in a silent disco, crowds gathered around a mock casino and filling two floors of a building.

What was missing in the pictures and videos of the financial guru’s Boots & BBQ Christmas Party: people wearing masks.

The party was held after News4 Investigates reported on Friday that a vendor had filed a complaint with the City of Franklin, saying that a condition for taking a job at the event was that neither masks nor gloves should be worn as not to alarm any of attendees.

That vendor opted not to take the job.

That vendor, as well as another that worked the party, both spoke with News4 Investigates on the condition of anonymity as both are seeking new events to work and fear backlash.

Despite the request that vendors not wear the mask, the second vendor said he opted to wear one and gloves as well, as did the majority of the vendors who worked the event.

However, the second vendor said 95% of the attendees did not wear masks.

“I mean, it was disheartening. This year I haven’t been around anything quite that egregious,” the second vendor said.

For three days News4 Investigates has reached out to Ramsey’s company, asking to comment on the vendors’ complaint, as well as to ask why they opted to have an indoor party without social distancing or mandating masks as health officials warn of the ever-increasing number of COVID patients.

No one from Ramsey’s organization has responded.

One man, stating he was a finance administrator for Ramsey, wrote on Instagram about the event, “We refuse to operate in fear. Fear is the enemy and it has no place and is not welcome in our house.”

News4 Investigates asked the second vendor if he regretted taking the job.

“Not necessarily, personally, because I was extremely cautious and obviously needed to work,” the second vendor said.

The second vendor said he will not self-quarantine.

Williamson County’s mask mandate does not apply to private events.