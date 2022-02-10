Franklin PD: Motorcyclist wanted after a physical altercation whilst driving

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Police shared a video Thursday of a motorcycle driver wanting a physical altercation while driving.
According to a video recently released by Franklin Police Lt. Charles Warner, the motorcyclist punched and shattered another motorist's driver's side mirror following a verbal altercation.
The altercation took place on Murfreesboro Road near Interstate 65. Witnesses described the man driving a blue sport bike as potentially having an Australian accent.
Video: Aggressive motorcycle driver wanted after road rage turns physical | https://t.co/mSeiACHdQQ— Franklin Police Dept (@FranklinTNPD) February 10, 2022
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is eligible for a cash reward and is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000 or by clicking here.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update the story with the latest information as we receive it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.