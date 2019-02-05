We first told you about Kenneth Suggs in December.
The former state trooper is now accused by prosecutors of pointing a gun at his girlfriend's face and ripping her video camera doorbell off the wall.
He's the latest example of an officer accused of domestic violence and it happens more than you think.
"It's a worldwide problem not only a nationwide problem," said Mark Linn with the International Associations of Chiefs of Police.
Its scary too since the victims are often especially afraid to report and the perpetrators, trained officers, know exactly how to use deadly force.
"You take those skills and give them to someone who is violent and they use that violence in their own home, then what you've done is you've created a super predator," said Linn, who was a Nashville police officer for 20 years.
Linn has since helped design the national model for how police departments should deal with officers involved in domestic violence.
Linn said he's disappointed knowing that while the Nashville, Franklin and Murfreesboro police departments have policies that specifically deal with officers and domestic violence, many others do not.
"My question for police chiefs in Tennessee and sheriffs: "why aren't you doing the same thing that Nashville is doing considering Tennessee is the 4th or 5th most dangerous state in the country for women," said Linn.
The victims are many.
"It involves more than just physical abuse," said survivor Nanette Cheesum.
Cheesum said, at first, the abuse seemed harmless.
"If I didn't ride my bike fast enough, he would scold me for that," said Cheesum.
Then it got worse.
She too is pushing for more policies and she said it's an issue everyone should worry about.
"If they're abusive at home, how are they treating domestic violence victims on scene," said Cheesum.
Advocates are now pushing for a new law that would require police departments to have policies that specifically address officers involved in domestic violence.
States like Oregon and Washington already have those laws on the books.
