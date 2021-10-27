FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Wednesday night, people running for office in the City of Franklin just learned who won what race more than 24 hours after polls closed. Election officials aren’t sure what happened that caused the number of votes cast and number of voters in the door to not add up.
Candidates for alderman said they hoped Wednesday would have been a day of rest and celebration following Tuesday’s election, but they found themselves out at the Williamson Agricultural Center Wednesday afternoon watching each vote be hand counted.
Poll workers and election officials in Williamson County were running on caffeine and adrenaline after spending hours hand counting around 8,000 ballots. “They are given a stack of ballots from a scanner and verifying it twice,” Williamson County Administrator of Elections Chad Gray said.
This came after some vote discrepancies put a hold on Franklin’s municipal election Tuesday. “It is a bit of a reconciliation issue for us,” Gray said.
Gray said after polls closed Tuesday night, they found inconsistencies in the number of votes cast. Gray said closing poll tapes at three of the eight voting centers had the wrong number of ballots that were scanned when compared to the tally that vote centers were keeping on the number of voters processed throughout the day. “Some of the tally tapes were just completely inaccurate for the number of voters that had participated that day.”
Gray said they use Dominion machines and is working to figure out what caused this. Michelle Sutton and Jason Potts, who both ran for Ward 3 Alderman, were just 25 votes apart when polls closed Tuesday with Potts in the lead. Wednesday afternoon, they stood by and waited on the official results. “It is definitely a concern for the integrity, not just for myself but for citizens in future elections,” Sutton said. “I am very glad they are doing this process.” Potts added, “Everybody has certain opinions, but I trust our Williamson County Election Commission. I trust the leaders we have in place for the right equipment and to use that equipment properly.”
Gray said they completed their hand count around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. He said there were some discrepancies between the results Tuesday and hand count Wednesday, but none were significant enough to change any results. Gray said their focus now will be figuring out exactly what happened and making sure it doesn’t happen again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.