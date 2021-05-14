Demand for cybersecurity jobs continues to grow following Colonial Pipeline hack

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Long lines at the pumps are plaguing gas stations in the southeast after the nation’s largest fuel pipeline was forced to shut down by hackers.
“Everybody can get breached at any time. The best you can do is make it difficult for someone,” said Johnny Maynard, CIT Department Chair at Vol State Community College.
According to The US Bureau of Labor Statistics, cybersecurity jobs are among some of the fastest growing career fields in the nation.
After the recent cyber-attack, staff at Vol State Community College believe the need will continue to grow.
“This pipeline and their computer system were aging. We have not that many qualified people that can take care of these types of things and when you put those two things together you are going to start seeing that grow,” said Kevin Blankenship, Chief Information Officer at Vol State Community College.
For more information on Cyber Defense Programs at VSCC visit https://www.volstate.edu/academics/business-and-technology/cit
