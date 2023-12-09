Power outages reported across Middle Tennessee as devastating tornadoes pass through
NES is reportedly experiencing 20,000 outages as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Outages are in the thousands as severe storms and tornadoes pass through Middle Tennessee on Saturday.
As of 5 p.m. Saturday, electric companies across the state are looking at the following outage numbers:
- Nashville Electric Service: 20,000+
- Middle Tennessee Electric: 6,996
- Dickson Electric: 2,730
- Cumberland Electric: 24,000+
- CDE Lightband: 17,000+
Tornado Warnings remain in effect for several counties in Middle Tennessee and Souther Kentucky. Injuries and structural damage has been reported across the state.
