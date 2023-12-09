First Alert Weather Day guide: How to stay safe, who to contact during severe weather

Strong to severe storms are expected Saturday night.
(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)
By Carmyn Gutierrez and Daniel Smithson
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A First Alert Weather Day is in effect across Middle Tennessee due to strong to severe storms that will move through Saturday.

Scattered showers are expected, and heavy rain will reach some areas throughout the day. A line of storms will push through Saturday afternoon, with torrential downpours and damaging straight-line winds as the main concerns.

There is a low threat of hail and an isolated tornado.

Timeline of when storms will move into the MidState.
Timeline of when storms will move into the MidState.(WSMV)

Below are some resources to help keep you safe and informed during severe weather.

Power outages

Power outages are possible as severe weather makes its way through the area.

These maps will give you the latest up-to-date information about outages in your area:

Middle Tennessee Emergency Management Offices

You can report damage or request assistance at emergency management offices in Middle Tennessee here. If you have an emergency, call 911.

Nashville International Airport

Severe weather could cause delays or flight cancellations. Monitor your flight here.

Road Conditions

Monitor traffic on the roadways here. Be sure to enable cameras on TDOT SmartWay. Emergency officials urge residents not to drive during severe weather.

Download the WSMV 4 First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android. Our team of meteorologists will send alerts to your phone about conditions headed your way. They also share custom videos about the weather where you live.

Have weather pictures or videos? Share them here.

