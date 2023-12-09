Montgomery County EMA reports injuries, flattened homes after confirmed tornado

People were reportedly trapped inside their homes in the aftermath of the storm.
Clarksville tornado damage
Clarksville tornado damage(Ronnie Glynn)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Multiple injuries have been reported in Montgomery County after a tornado passed through, flattening homes.

Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said a path of destruction was left behind after severe storms hit Saturday morning, and areas such as Garrettsburg Road were hit the hardest. People were reportedly trapped inside homes, and some homes were damaged or completely flattened after a confirmed tornado.

The EMA Director in Montgomery County said most of the trapped people have either gotten out or are being rescued. They added that the number of people trapped has greatly decreased.

Previous Coverage
First Alert Weather Day guide: How to stay safe, who to contact during severe weather

Montgomery County remains under a Tornado Watch.

