Victims trapped, no power in Springfield amid tornado aftermath

People are reportedly trapped on Memorial Boulevard after a tornado struck the city.
Springfield Tornado
Springfield Tornado(Submitted)
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Victims are reportedly trapped in buildings along 17th Avenue and Memorial Boulevard after a tornado touched down in Springfield on Saturday.

Black Patch Drive, Memorial Boulevard and 17th Avenue saw significant structural damage. Robertson County Emergency Management said injuries are reported after severe storms passed through.

Power is also reportedly out.

A Tornado Warning remains in effect for Robertson County.

