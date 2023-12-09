Victims trapped, no power in Springfield amid tornado aftermath

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WSMV) - Victims are reportedly trapped in buildings along 17th Avenue and Memorial Boulevard after a tornado touched down in Springfield on Saturday.

Black Patch Drive, Memorial Boulevard and 17th Avenue saw significant structural damage. Robertson County Emergency Management said injuries are reported after severe storms passed through.

Power is also reportedly out.

A Tornado Warning remains in effect for Robertson County.

