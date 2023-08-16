Bill to limit noise in Downtown Nashville passes on third, final reading

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Metro Council approved an ordinance that plans to limit the volume of speakers at bars and honkey-tonks in Downtown Nashville.

The ordinance was introduced after police officers working lower Broadway couldn’t hear their own dispatches over the volume of music. It will set a limit on volume levels and change the direction of the speakers themselves, stating that all interior speakers within 10 feet of a door must be facing inside the business.

During business hours, speakers should be limited to 85 decibels (Db(A)). Speakers should not register more than 70 Db(A) outside business hours.

Speakers oriented toward musicians performing live music will be exempt from the direction requirement until July 1, 2024.

The Mayor’s Office of Nightlife will be required to convene an advisory committee to contemplate the impact of sustained exposure to loud music on local musicians. The committee will make recommendations that may be implemented through a pilot project.

