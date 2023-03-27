‘They were hiding in the closet’: Daughter of Nashville teacher describes fatal shooting
The daughter said though she was hearing from her mom, she didn’t know if she was safe.
GREEN HILLS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shooting at a school in Nashville has left three children, two adults and the shooter dead.
A 28-year-old woman entered Covenant Presbyterian School with two assault-style rifles and a handgun, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. Police said she was a former student at the school and killed multiple adults and children.
A Pre-K teacher at the school was hiding with her students at the time of the shooting. She was a teacher there for nearly a decade.
Her daughter, Avery Myrick, said though she was hearing from her mom, she wasn’t sure if she was safe.
“She said they were hiding in the closet, and there was shooting all over,” Myrick said. “[She said] they had potentially tried to get into her room.”
Myrick said receiving the initial call from her mother was a relief, but that she hurt for the families who didn’t get that call.
WSMV4 has crews on the scene and will provide updates throughout the day.
Related coverage
3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say
Woman, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police
Nashville school shooting suspect was former student, police say
Reaction to fatal Covenant School shooting in Nashville
Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.