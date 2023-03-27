3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say

WSMV4 has crews on the scene working to find out more.
By Daniel Smithson and Tony Garcia
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Multiple children and adults are dead, and an investigation is underway after a school shooting in Nashville Monday morning.

Three students and three adults after being shot at Covenant Presbyterian School, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. A girl who appeared in her teens entered the school through a side entrance with two assault-style rifles and a handgun police said. Officers arrived and entered the school through the first floor and heard shots coming from the second floor.

MNPD said the responding officers engaged the shooter on the second floor and killed her at 10:27 a.m. One officer sustained an injury from broken glass, according to MNPD.

“In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper wrote in a tweet Monday afternoon. “My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you. As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals.”

The Covenant is located at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard, and Hillsboro Pike is closed from Harding Place to Hobbs Road for police at the scene.

A student reunification area has been set up by the Nashville Fire Department at Woodmont Baptist Church, at 2100 Woodmont Boulevard. NFD recommends that parents use this area to meet their students from the school.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and others have offered their support and prayers in response to the shooting.

Tennessee Representative Bob Freeman offered this statement on the shooting:

WSMV4 crews are at the scene and are working to update this story with the latest information.

Check back for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children
A shooting at Red Door Saloon sent a man to the hospital on Saturday night.
Man shot at Red Door Saloon in Nashville
Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
County EMS director describes heartbreaking crash which killed four children
Eder Rios was attacked by a stranger while working on a gas pump in Nashville.
‘I was being attacked’: Stranger beats man with bat at Nashville gas station
The TSU community came together to honor a student who lost her life this week.
TSU community honors student found dead in dorm

Latest News

Several partly to mostly sunny days can be expected before our next storm chance on Friday.
First Alert Forecast: Quiet Start to the Week
Six children were killed in a car crash early Sunday morning in Robertson County.
Crash on I-24 in Robertson County kills six, including children
MNPD investigate a robbery in East Nashville.
Police investigating assault in East Nashville
WSMV crime scene
Attack leaves one person seriously injured in East Nashville