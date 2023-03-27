Tennessee reacts to fatal Covenant School shooting in Nashville

The shooting left three children, three adults and the shooter dead.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A shooting at the Covenant Presbyterian School has left three students, three adults and the shooter dead.

The shooter was identified as a 28-year-old woman, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Mayor John Cooper are among those who have acknowledged the shooting and offered their support.

