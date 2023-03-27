Woman, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A 28-year-old Nashville woman has been identified as the shooter who killed three children and three adults at a private school Monday morning, according to the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

Police said the woman, whose name has not yet been released, entered Covenant Presbyterian School through a side entrance with two assault-style rifles and a handgun. Officers arrived and entered the school at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard through the first floor and heard shots coming from the second floor.

MNPD said the responding officers engaged the woman on the second floor and killed her at 10:27 a.m. One officer sustained an injury from broken glass, according to MNPD. MNPD Chief John Drake added that the shooter is a former student of the school during a press conference.

“In a tragic morning, Nashville joined the dreaded, long list of communities to experience a school shooting,” Nashville Mayor John Cooper wrote in a tweet Monday afternoon. “My heart goes out to the families of the victims. Our entire city stands with you. As facts continue to emerge, I thank our first responders and medical professionals.”

Law enforcement remains on the scene of the shooting. WSMV4 continues to work to provide more information.

