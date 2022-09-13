Nashville Humane Association names puppies after Backstreet Boys


By Danica Sauter
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 7:21 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association named some puppies after the members of the Backstreet Boys after they visited a week ago.

Brian, Nick, AJ, Howie and Kevin (the pups) all got to meet the boy band that originated in the 90s when they were invited to help them with a special production shoot.

The Nashville Humane Association said they were grateful for the superstardom support towards raising adoption awareness for the 9-10-week-old shepherd mix shelter pups.

The puppies, with the exception of AJ and Howie, will be available to adopt on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

