Nashville Humane Association names puppies after Backstreet Boys

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Humane Association named some puppies after the members of the Backstreet Boys after they visited a week ago.

Brian, Nick, AJ, Howie and Kevin (the pups) all got to meet the boy band that originated in the 90s when they were invited to help them with a special production shoot.

The Nashville Humane Association said they were grateful for the superstardom support towards raising adoption awareness for the 9-10-week-old shepherd mix shelter pups.

The puppies, with the exception of AJ and Howie, will be available to adopt on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 a.m.

Everybody. Yeah. Rock your puppy. Yeah. Everybody. Rock your namesakes right. Cause its Backstreet's pups, alright! That’s right! It’s time to throw your hands up in the air & wag your tails like you just don’t care. Cause have we got some @backstreetboys / NHA Pup news for you! pic.twitter.com/lt03hAdQp4 — Nashville Humane (@nashvillehumane) September 12, 2022

