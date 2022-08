NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Mount Juliet Police Department dispelled rumors after social media posts claimed there was a serial killer in the area.

On Twitter, the Mount Juliet Police Department said the posts were false and similar posts have been happening nationwide targeting different city names.

We have recently received inquiries regarding a post on social media that claims there is a serial killer in the city. The post is false information and similar posts are occurring nationwide, targeting different city names. pic.twitter.com/xQTwzXfuqa — Mt. Juliet Police (@MtJulietPolice) August 12, 2022

