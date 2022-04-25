Advertisement

High school evacuated in Bedford County for bomb threat

Bedford County Sheriff logo
Bedford County Sheriff logo(BCSD)
By Tony Garcia
Published: Apr. 25, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BELL BUCKLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Reports of a bomb threat led to students being evacuated from classes at a Middle Tennessee high school on Monday morning.

According to Bedford County Schools, a bomb threat was reported at Cascade High School in Bell Buckle. Bedford County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene, along with the county’s EMS Director, David Kitchens, and no bomb was found.

Law enforcement and school officials have declared the campus is safe and students have returned to the school grounds. Several law enforcement officers have remained on the ground for precautionary reasons, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Department.

