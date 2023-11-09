FBI searching for man accused of raping a Franklin 9-year-old multiple times in 2011

The FBI is searching for Eleuterio Suarez and said he could be considered an international flight risk.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The FBI is searching for a man who is wanted for allegedly raping a 9-year-old girl multiple times in Franklin in 2011.

The FBI is searching for Eleuterio Suarez and said he could be considered an international flight risk.

In 2014 the Circuit Court for Williamson County in Franklin issued an arrest warrant for Suarez after he was charged with five counts of rape of child, three counts of aggravated sexual battery, and solicitation to commit rape of child.

“A federal arrest warrant was issued for Suarez on September 24, 2015, in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Nashville, Tennessee, after he was charged with unlawful flight to avoid prosecution,” the FBI said.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the FBI Memphis Field Office at (901) 747-4300 or the FBI Nashville Resident Agency at (615) 232-7500. Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.

