Black bear spotted in Smyrna

The bear is believed to be moving south.
TWRA says this bear, spotted in South Nashville, is "most likely" the bear spotted in Smyrna.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jun. 16, 2023 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Days after a young black bear made its way through South Nashville, Smyrna officials are now warning residents of a bear sighting.

The bear was spotted in the Green Tree area near Rock Springs Road, according to a city Facebook post. The bear is believed to be moving south.

Videos: Black bears spotted roaming around Maury Co. in early June
WATCH: WSMV Crew runs into black bear while reporting in Nashville neighborhood
South Nashville bear ‘didn’t miss a beat’ after being hit by car: report

Barry Cross, a spokesman for the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, said the bear seen in Smyrna is “more than likely” the same bear seen in South Nashville earlier this week.

Anyone with questions should contact the TWRA at 615-781-6500.

