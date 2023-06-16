Black bear spotted in Smyrna

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Days after a young black bear made its way through South Nashville, Smyrna officials are now warning residents of a bear sighting.

The bear was spotted in the Green Tree area near Rock Springs Road, according to a city Facebook post. The bear is believed to be moving south.

Barry Cross, a spokesman for the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, said the bear seen in Smyrna is “more than likely” the same bear seen in South Nashville earlier this week.

Anyone with questions should contact the TWRA at 615-781-6500.

