WSMV runs into black bear strolling through South Nashville neighborhood


WSMV4's Michael Warrick reports.
By Michael Warrick
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While reporting on a bear sighting in South Nashville, the black bear made a cameo for our cameras Wednesday, strolling around residential streets near Harding Place and Paragon Mills Road.

The black bear, believed by the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) to be a young male, was seen on video in the area of Eisenhower Drive Tuesday morning. By Wednesday afternoon, it was still there.

TWRA believes the black bear is the same bear spotted on cameras in Maury County and Brentwood recently. But there is a very good likelihood other bears are traveling through Middle Tennessee this time of year, as young bears look to establish their own home range, according to TWRA.

“We are not doing anything to move the animal, but we are prepared if that need arises. Everyone needs to understand that this animal is moving through the area and really wants to keep moving. More than likely it will look to avoid people. We ask that the public be aware of this animal being in the area and limit contact should you see it. Generally, these transient bears will continue the trek until they find other bear activity,” Barry Cross, with TWRA, said Wednesday.

A street sweeper Tuesday morning sent WSMV4 a video of the bear running alongside a home belonging to Chloe Pour. She is hopeful the bear moves on swiftly.

“If I see it, I’m just going to go back in the house, I’m not going to try to go to my car or anything, and then with my little dog, I’m scared to take her outside, she’s so small,” Pour said.

Pour saw the bear with her own two eyes on Wednesday, alongside our reporter Michael Warrick - who captured it on video.

“He just needs to go away because this is not the right area for him. He needs to go back to a forest or something, I don’t know,” Pour said, with a laugh.

TWRA has a site with advice if you are to encounter a bear, https://bearwise.org/bear-safety-tips/bear-encounter/.

