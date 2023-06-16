South Nashville bear ‘didn’t miss a beat’ after being hit by car: report

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – The young black bear seen roaming around South Nashville was hit by a vehicle, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, but that hasn’t stopped it from looking for a new place to live.

Barry Cross, a spokesman for the wildlife agency, said it was reported the bear was hit by a car in Nashville, but it was later seen doing just fine.

“It didn’t miss a beat,” Cross said, describing the report.

Cross said the bear, seen casually strolling through South Nashville neighborhoods, is “expanding its range,” meaning it’s looking for an area to settle with other bears. The agency has no plans to tranquilize the bear and move it at this time.

“It’s reclaiming its range. We let it happen naturally. A long time ago, black bears roamed all around Tennessee,” Cross said. “This is not uncommon. We’ve had black bears move into Middle Tennessee before.”

Cross said experts believe once the bear reaches an area where it senses bears, it will stop aimlessly roaming around Middle Tennessee and settle in its natural habitat.

If you see the bear in your neighborhood, Cross said it’s important not to chase the bear, which could be anxious while on a search for a new home.

“Don’t get close to it. Do not approach it,” Cross said, adding to back up slowly if you spook the bear. “It would be ok to yell at it to scare it off, but do not chase because this bear is not in his element.”

Cross adds to keep your trash secured because the bear is looking for food. TWRA is monitoring the bear’s movements and is prepared to act if need be.

