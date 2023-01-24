Mom pleas for son’s shooter to surrender to police

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The mother of a 19-year-old shot and killed in North Nashville last week is calling for the shooter to turn themselves in as she struggles with the reality of burying her son.

On Monday, one week after two teenage boys were shot and killed near the intersection of 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive, the mother of Michael Adams spoke with WSMV after the shooting took the life of her son whom she described as a true momma’s boy.

“It’s nothing that a mother should have to go through, period. Ever,” Brandie Green, Adams’ mother, said.

She struggles to believe her oldest son, Michael Chase Adams, is gone.

“You sit there in the house and you wait for your door to open or your son to come out of the room and it just don’t happen,” Green said.

Green said she got the call just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 17 that her son was shot and killed. The 14-year-old with him was also shot that day and died days later at the hospital.

She said her son and the 14-year-old were supposed to be downtown hanging out and she has no idea why they were in the area where they were shot.

“He doesn’t know anybody over there, so I don’t even begin to know why he would have been over there,” Green said.

Green said 14-year-old Cordarion Hall was friends with her 15-year-old son. She said Hall was a respectful young man and her heart goes out to his parents.

She said her son was loving and caring.

“He was the type to give the shirt off his back to anyone that needed it,” Green said. “He stopped what he was doing to go do for others, and I just don’t think it’s fair that he was taken the way he was. I really don’t.”

The mother said she saw her son on Monday as she was leaving for work.

“Monday around 2 p.m. when I was telling him bye, that I would be home in a little while after I got off work,” Green said. “I told him I loved him and he said, ‘I love you mom. I’ll see you when you get home,’ and that was our last words to each other.”

Michael Chase Adams and his mom Brandie Green. Adams was shot and killed on Jan. 26, 2023. (Photo submitted)

Now she is trying to hold on to the good memories.

“When I tell you, I would wake up and he would be sitting on the side of my bed. ‘Mom, I’ve got to watch you. I have to make sure you are OK,’” Green said. “If I come in from work and my back was hurting, he rubbed my numbing cream on my back, like that type of momma boy bond. He was all for me.”

As Green struggles to lay her son to rest, she has this message for the person who took him from the family too soon.

“I just want you guys to come forward and take credit for what you have done to my son. It’s not fair. It’s not fair to him. It’s not fair to his sisters and brothers,” Green said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Metro Police said detectives are working to learn more about the friends and associates of the two victims.

Adams’ family started a GoFundMe to cover the cost of his funeral arrangements. Green said people can either donate to the GoFundMe or call Spring Hill Funeral Home to donate there.

