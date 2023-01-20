14-year-old boy dies days after fatal Nashville shooting


Fatal shooting on Salem Mason Drive
Fatal shooting on Salem Mason Drive(WSMV)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 14-year-old boy has died days after being shot in North Nashville.

Metro Police said 14-year-old Cordarion Hall died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center Friday. Hall and 19-year-old Michael Adams were shot Monday night near 26th Avenue North and Salem Mason Drive. Adams was found dead in a yard of Salem Mason Drive, police said.

North Nashville neighborhood shaken by another deadly shooting

Homicide detectives said they have not ruled out a potential drug shooting.

Detectives said they are in the process of learning more about the friends and associates of the two victims as they work to identify the person(s) responsible for the gunfire.

We’ll update this story when more information is available.

