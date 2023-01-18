North Nashville neighborhood shaken by another deadly shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A deadly shooting in North Nashville on Monday night has left many in the area still shaken up.

One woman said she still can’t believe what she heard.

Neighbors said the shooting happened at the intersection of Salem Mason Drive and 26th Avenue North. It’s something one woman said had her dropping to the ground for safety.

“It was after the first three that it sunk in that there were actually gunshots going off pretty much right in my backyard,” Natalie Castaneda said.

Minutes after she said she walked into the kitchen of her home on Salem Mason Drive, shots rang out.

Officers found a 19-year-old dead in someone’s yard and a 14-year-old shot at a nearby baseball field on Monday night.

“The scariest thing about the gunshots was they were getting closer in succession toward one another, and they sounded like they were getting closer to my house if that was even possible,” Castaneda said.

That’s when she said she dropped to the ground.

“This is the first time that I was genuinely fearing for my safety,” she said.

Metro Police said officers were called to the intersection of Salem Mason Drive and 26th Avenue North after the two teens were shot just before 8 p.m.

“Everything sounded like it was going off in our backyard,” Castaneda said.

Police found 19-year-old Michael Adams dead in someone’s yard and a 14-year-old with a gunshot would lying in the baseball field next to the intersection.

Crews rush the teen to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.

“I feel back for both parties involved,” Castaneda said. “Somebody lost their child last night.”

Police believe Adams was running from the shooter before he was shot and killed, landing in a neighbor’s yard. Police believe the shooting may have been drug related.

“My heart just goes out to the families that were involved, especially having kids of my own,” she said. “I can’t imagine losing your child to as violent as that.”

Many people living along this road said something needs to change soon before someone else loses their life.

Detectives are in the process of learning more about the friends and associates of the two victims as they work to identify the suspect.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.

