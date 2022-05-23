Teen accused of shooting outside Riverdale graduation to remain in custody

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - The 17-year-old accused of shooting two people after the Riverdale High School graduation last week will remain in juvenile detention, Murfreesboro Police said Monday.

The teen, who has not been identified, had a probable cause/detention hearing on Friday in Rutherford County Juvenile Court. He is accused of shooting and killing Sunny Gant and shooting another 17-year-old near the tennis courts next to Murphy Center on the MTSU campus as the graduation ceremony was ending on Wednesday night. The 17-year-old was arrested in Clarksville on Thursday and returned to Rutherford County.

Murfreesboro Police said the 17-year-old will be evaluated to determine if he’s competent to stand trial. A hearing is set for August.

The Rutherford County District Attorney’s Office will determine if the teen should be tried as an adult.

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.