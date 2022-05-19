Police arrest 17-year-old in connection to fatal shooting outside Murphy Center

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - Murfreesboro Police said a 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting outside MTSU’s Murphy Center on Wednesday night.

Police said the suspect, who was not identified, was arrested on Thursday in Clarksville, Tennessee. The suspect will appear in Rutherford County Juvenile Court at a later date.

“It’s a sad day for our community. This was a senseless act of violence that should have never happened,” Murfreesboro Police PIO Larry Flowers said at a news conference.

The family confirmed that Hasani (Sunny) Brewer-Gant, a 2021 graduate of Riverdale, was killed in the shooting. He would have turned 19 in July. A 17-year-old was injured in the shooting. He is now listed in stable condition.

Police said Brewer-Gant and the suspect got into an altercation and the fight spilled over to the tennis courts on the MTSU campus next to Murphy Center. During the confrontation, the suspect opened fire, killing Brewer-Gant and injuring the 17-year-old.

“This was not a random shooting,” Flowers said. “The two victims and the shooter knew each other.”

Police said after the gunfire, those around the shooting began running from the scene. The suspect started running also, blending into the crowd, and was able to leave the area.

The shooting occurred just before 9 p.m., according to law enforcement.

A vigil will be held for Gant on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Civic Plaza outside Murfreesboro City Hall.

Sunny Gray with his mother and 8-year-old sister at his graduation. (Photo submitted)

Rutherford County Schools said Riverdale High School would remain closed for students on Friday, but faculty would return to the building. Counselors will be available for teachers on Friday and will be available for students when they return on Monday.

UPDATE: A person of interest has been identified in last night’s shooting at MTSU following the Riverdale High School graduation. Detectives are in the process of locating him. pic.twitter.com/plivVgvFKM — Murfreesboro TN Police Department (@MboroPoliceDept) May 19, 2022

“Tonight’s shooting is a tragedy for our community: we mourn with the family who lost a loved one and the family of the person injured,” Sgt. Dan Goodwin said during a press conference on Wednesday night.

MTSU released a statement on Thursday about the shooting:

“Our hearts go out to the Riverdale students, faculty and family members affected by Wednesday night’s tragedy. MTSU has offered support to Murfreesboro Police and other law enforcement agencies in their investigation. This was not an MTSU event, as Murphy Center is rented by Rutherford County Schools for its high school commencements, and we are not aware of any involvement or connection in the incident by members of the MTSU community. We will work closely with the school system regarding their needs for tonight’s ceremony for Blackman High School. Additionally, immediately upon learning of the shooting, MTSU Police activated our emergency alert system that sends texts, emails and phone calls to all MTSU students that provide critical information about any ongoing incidents such as this. Those notices also post immediately to MTSU’s primary social media channels and follow-up notices are distributed once police determined that the immediate threat has passed. Also, our Student Affairs staff posted the alerts about Wednesday night’s incident to our Facebook pages that cater to the parents of our students and answered questions in the hours following the incident. MTSU Police maintain a highly visible and consistent presence across our campus to ensure that our students, faculty, staff and visitors have a safe environment.”

Blackman High School’s graduation ceremony is scheduled for Thursday night at the Murphy Center, where this shooting occurred. Rutherford County Schools will be adding extra security as a precaution.

“Very resilient and I know the community will bounce back,” said James Hart, a JROTC instructor at Blackman High School. “Like I said were in a good spot just want to make sure that everybody kind of keeps their level head about them this evening. I think we’ll be fine.”

Blackman High School’s graduation will go on, as scheduled, at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

