The rain has moved out, colder air has settled in. We're starting off in the 30s and 40s. Sunny in the afternoon with highs only in the 50s. Temperatures will drop off into the 30s tonight.
Dry weather holds through Tuesday. It'll be warmer in the 60s.
Another round of rain and some storms will be possible on Wednesday. Some storms could be strong with gusty wind.
This wave of rain clears out overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.
Sunshine returns for Thanksgiving Day with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Rain chances increase once more heading into the weekend.
