The keys to these crispy, curly frites are first spiralizing them and then microwaving them until tender. The parcooked potatoes are flash-fried until crispy, making for the easiest homemade fries ever. For a next-level meal, spring for Charolais beef-a breed of cattle from Burgundy prized for its tender, flavorful, and marbled grass-fed meat. Source Charolais hanger steaks from Baldwin Beef or substitute a grass-fed or grass-finished hanger steak to channel the juicy, nutty qualities of the French beef.
Ingredients:
1 head black garlic (see Note), peeled
¼ cup unsalted butter, softened
1 tsp. brandy
2 ¼ tsp. kosher salt, divided, plus more for sprinkling
2 lb. russet potatoes, spiralized into ¼-inch thick strands
1 Tbsp. peanut or grapeseed oil, plus more for frying
1 ½ lb. trimmed Charolais hanger steaks or other grass-fed hanger steaks (2 to 3 steaks)
1 tsp. cracked black pepper
Finely chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish (optional)
Preparation:
1.) Place black garlic in a small bowl, and mash with a fork to a smooth paste. Add butter, brandy, and ¼ teaspoon salt; mash until thoroughly combined. Spoon garlic mixture onto a sheet of parchment paper or plastic wrap, and roll into a 3-inch-long log. Refrigerate until ready to use.
2.) Mound spiralized potatoes on a large microwavable plate or in a glass pie plate; cover with wet paper towels. Microwave on HIGH until tender, 4 to 6 minutes. Spread in an even layer on a rimmed baking sheet, and let cool 10 minutes.
3.) Pour peanut oil to a depth of 1 ½ inches in a large, deep Dutch oven; heat over medium to 375 degrees F. (The hot oil will rise when potatoes are added.)
4.) Meanwhile, heat 1 tablespoon peanut oil in a 12-inch skillet over medium-high. Pat steaks dry with paper towels; Sprinkle with pepper and remaining 2 teaspoons salt. Add steaks to skillet, and cook, turning every 3 minutes to evenly brown all side, to desired degree of doneness, about 12 minutes for medium-rare. Transfer steaks to a carving board, and let rest 10 minutes.
5.) Meanwhile, fry potatoes in hot oil in 2 to 3 batches, stirring often with a spider or slotted spoon, until frites are golden and crisp, 4 to 6 minutes. (Adjust heat between batches as needed to maintain oil temperature of 375 degrees F.) Transfer frites to a butcher paper-lined plate. Sprinkle with salt.
6.) Cut steaks against the grain into slices; divide among 4 plates. Cut black garlic butter into ½-inch-thick rounds. Top steak with black garlic butter, and, if desired, parsley. Serve immediately with frites.
Make Ahead:
Black garlic butter may be stored in refrigerator up to 3 days or frozen up to 1 month
Wine:
Complex, structured red Burgundy: 2016 Domaine de Courcel Pommard Les Rugiens Premier Cru
Note:
Roasted Garlic may be substituted for black garlic
