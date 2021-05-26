NASHVILLE (WSMV) - We all need a vacation once in awhile, and so do our four-legged friends!
The Metro Nashville Animal Care & Control shelter has a program called 'BowWow Breakouts.'
It's where people can foster a dog for a day or even several days to give them a getaway from the shelter!
MACC officials say this program is a great way for dogs to get a break and also for families who are looking to adopt a pup.
If this sounds perfect for you, click here to fill out an application for a BowWow Breakout.
MACC is open each day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach out to the shelter by calling (615) 862-7928. Click here for their website.
