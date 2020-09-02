GALLATIN, TN (WSMV) - A woman received new charges in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash involved an one-year-old baby.

The Sumner's Sheriff's Office rearrested 34-year-old Michaela Morales for vehicular homicide on Wednesday.

The rearrest of Morales comes after the Sumner's Sheriff's Office said Madi Baker was taken off life support earlier this week.

Police said Morales hit a SUV with Madi, her mother, and her mother's fiancé inside it on Highway 25 near Cottontown on August 16. The SUV with them inside hit fences, went airborne and landed in a pond upside down submerged in water.

Two off-duty firefighters across the street ran into the water to help with the Cottontown Volunteer Fire Department and Sumner County EMS arriving at the scene.

A neighbor said he did not know how long Madi had been in the water when she was removed from the SUV.

Madi was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center where she died on Monday.

On Aug. 16, Morales was charged with second-degree DUI, leaving the scene of an accident, implied consent and vehicular assault as well as three counts of aggravated assault.

The arrest affidavit said Morales was previously charged with DUI in 2018.

Morales is still being held on a $75,000 bond.