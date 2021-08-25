WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Schools updated the district's COVID-19 policies three weeks into the school year, after a specially-called meeting on Tuesday evening.
The district will not implement a mask mandate, but said if a school's weekly attendance rate drops below 85 percent due to students quarantining, schools are allowed to make "face coverings requested."
Staff and students will then be "strongly encouraged" to wear masks inside school buildings.
The district will strongly recommend that asymptomatic close contacts with COVID-19 cases quarantine and said weekly symptom checks will be conducted for students in grades six through 12.
The school system says temperature checks will also be implemented when and if Wilson County's seven-day new case rate exceeds 25 new cases per 100,000 residents.
