WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Wilson County Schools students will return to the classroom for the first day of school Thursday with an optional mask policy in place.
Wilson County Schools announced the updated mask policy in July.
The district says if you choose to wear a mask you must keep within the school dress code. Social distancing will also still be in place.
Per CDC guidelines, students and staff are being asked to stay about three feet apart.
Earlier this week, the school board welcomed public comments about masking during their meeting.
WCS says some parents spoke in favor or requiring masks in schools, but many spoke against the requirement.
It's a situation and a policy the district says they'll revisit the policy if they deem it necessary.
Students entering the school building will have their temperatures checked when they arrive. They can also expect to go through a weekly symptoms check as part of health screening protocols the district has in place.
The district says if a student is exposed to COVID-19 at school their parent or guardian will receive written notice. The student will then be required to quarantine pursuant with current guidelines.
Any confirmed contact with COVID-19 will be reported to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Students who are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic will not need to quarantine within 14 days of their final vaccination.
Vaccination records are kept on file by the state health department, so there's no need for parents to send their child's vaccination card to the school if they've received one.
