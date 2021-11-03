FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Williamson County road has reopened after a CSX train struck a truck pulling a trailer on Wednesday afternoon, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Officer reported.
TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE FROM @WCSO_Sheriff. Trinity Rd at Wilson Pike is now open. pic.twitter.com/cBmZQbrS3x— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) November 3, 2021
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the truck was hit by the train at the crossing at Trinity Road and Wilson Pike. The driver of the truck sped away after the train hit the trailer. The truck was found abandoned shortly after that. The driver was not in the truck.
The sheriff’s office had a K9 in the area to try to find the driver.
The spokesperson said they believe this is the same person who fled from deputies earlier in the day during a traffic stop. The windows of the truck were tinted dark, and deputies did not have an ID on the suspect.
Traffic Alert from @WCSO_Sheriff. Trinity Rd at Wilson Pike is closed after a train hit a trailer being pulled by a truck. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. It may be quite some time before it's open to traffic. pic.twitter.com/pA3Z9kvRCT— WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) November 3, 2021
The intersection was reopened around 5:30 p.m.
