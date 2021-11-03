Train vs Truck in Williamson County

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Williamson County road has reopened after a CSX train struck a truck pulling a trailer on Wednesday afternoon, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Officer reported.

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said the truck was hit by the train at the crossing at Trinity Road and Wilson Pike. The driver of the truck sped away after the train hit the trailer. The truck was found abandoned shortly after that.  The driver was not in the truck.

The sheriff’s office had a K9 in the area to try to find the driver.

The spokesperson said they believe this is the same person who fled from deputies earlier in the day during a traffic stop. The windows of the truck were tinted dark, and deputies did not have an ID on the suspect.

The intersection was reopened around 5:30 p.m.

 

