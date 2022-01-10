FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - In the last few years most of what has been reported about restaurants is them closing either because of COVID-19 or increasing property prices.
A classic spot has reopened after a 2.5-year hiatus.
Keeping a restaurant open isn’t easy when the landlord keeps raising the rent.
Kellye King closed Halfway Market and Diner 2.5 years ago because of that. She always figured it would be temporary.
Her response to it all was simple, “Oh no, never give up. Never give up. We knew we’d be back.”
That’s what made Monday so special. After 30 months, the open sign came back on. Husband Paul was back cooking and cheeseburgers, catfish and conversation were all back on the menu.
They moved two blocks to West Main and Hill, fired up the grill and now just remember the past.
“Yes, we worked really hard then for 13 years,” King said.
The food is old fashioned. So too is the spirit.
“Well, you just love people and that does it all,” King said. “Some say it even makes the food taste better. Everyone loves everyone around here.”
Halfway Market and Diner is located at 1419 W. Main St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.