NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit has resumed service on select routes, road conditions permitting, the transportation agency announced Monday morning. The transit agency canceled regional routes.

Bus routes in operation aa of 8 a.m. on snow detours where applicable are:

“Safety is our number one priority, so please be aware that there may be additional delays as bus operators are proceeding cautiously,” WeGoTransit said in a news release. “We ask that you allow for additional travel time so we can help get you where you need to go safely.”

WeGo Transit announced Sunday it was canceling regional bus routes as winter weather continues to move through the midstate.

The routes that will not be running will be:

The WeGo Star and 93 Star West End Shuttle are still expected to operate as scheduled, but customers should allow for additional travel time due to weather and road conditions between downtown and Vanderbilt.

Customers can get updates from WeGo Public Transit on social media (@WeGoTransit) and visit WeGo Public Transit’s snow route schedule page for continuous updates.

