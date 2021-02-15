NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - WeGo Public Transit has resumed service on select routes, road conditions permitting, the transportation agency announced Monday morning. The transit agency canceled regional routes.

Bus routes in operation aa of 8 a.m. on snow detours where applicable are:

3 West End/White Bridge

4 Shelby (modified, operating only to 19 th Street)

Street) 7 Hillsboro Pike

8 Eighth Avenue South

18 Airport

22 and 22S Bordeaux

23 Dickerson Road

50 and 50S Charlotte Pike

52 Nolensville Pike

55 and 55S Murfreesboro Pike

56 and 56S Gallatin Pike

“Safety is our number one priority, so please be aware that there may be additional delays as bus operators are proceeding cautiously,” WeGoTransit said in a news release. “We ask that you allow for additional travel time so we can help get you where you need to go safely.”

WeGo Transit announced Sunday it was canceling regional bus routes as winter weather continues to move through the midstate.

The routes that will not be running will be:

87 Gallatin

88 Dickson

89 Springfield/Joelton

91 Franklin

92 Hendersonville

94 Clarksville

95 Spring Hill

96 Nashville/Murfreesboro

SNOW UPDATE (@ 6:30 a.m.): Six routes are starting service: 23 Dickerson Road, 50 Charlotte Pike, 52 Nolensville Pike, 55 Murfreesboro Pike, 56 Gallatin Pike, and 93 West End Shuttle. Riders should expect delays. More info: https://t.co/DyZSUyiOkg. — WeGo Public Transit (@WeGoTransit) February 15, 2021

The WeGo Star and 93 Star West End Shuttle are still expected to operate as scheduled, but customers should allow for additional travel time due to weather and road conditions between downtown and Vanderbilt.

Customers can get updates from WeGo Public Transit on social media (@WeGoTransit) and visit WeGo Public Transit’s snow route schedule page for continuous updates.