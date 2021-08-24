WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - Emergency officials updated the confirmed number of people dead from the flooding in Waverly this weekend.

The police chief said 18 people are confirmed dead from the flooding. There are still three people missing that they are certain is due to the flooding.

President Joe Biden approved a disaster declaration for the state of Tennessee after devastating flooding that killed at least 22 in Humphreys County. The president's approval frees up federal funding to assist in state and local recovery efforts in the impacted areas.

