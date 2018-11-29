NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating after two men were killed in an apparent murder-suicide at a south Nashville home.
Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, the Metro Nashville Police Department received a report of a homicide at 1001 Harold Dr.
The 47-year-old homeowner, identified as Sonny Coulter, reportedly texted his neighbor saying he had killed a man at his home. The neighbor was at work at the time.
When police responded, they heard noises in the back of the home. As they came around the back side of the house, one of the officers tried to announce his presence and responding officers heard a shotgun blast coming from a trailer in the backyard. Investigators found Coulter had shot himself in the head with the shotgun.
Investigators also found the body of a 29-year-old man in the front yard, identified as Ethan Love. Police said they believe Love died from a shotgun blast.
According to investigators, Love was dating Coulter's former girlfriend. Coulter and the woman are believed to have children together.
The woman connected to the two men is being questioned by investigators. The initial investigation showed that the woman was unaware why Love came to the home.
Coulter had apparently contacted his ex-girlfriend via Facetime and, during the call, she noticed Love’s body on the ground. Coulter told the woman that he was not going to prison and that they would find his body behind a trailer at the rear of the house.
According to Love's family, he and Coulter had known each other for almost five years. Love had previously worked for Coulter and even stayed at his house for a short period of time.
Love's family claims that Coulter became upset when he found out Love was dating his ex-girlfriend.
Love had reportedly been going to Coulter's house to pick up his belongings that he had left at the house when he stayed there. His family believes he was likely at the home doing that when he was killed.
Love's family said Coulter had been harassing the couple for a while and that they had gone to police about him. Police said Coulter had threatened Love with a shovel just last week.
Love's family says he was a kind-hearted man who loved his niece and nephew and would go out of his way to help anyone.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Love's family with funeral expenses. Click here for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.