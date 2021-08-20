WILSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - At the Wilson County Fair, now the Tennessee State Fair, 100,000 people attended last Saturday and even more are expected for this Saturday as the two biggest nights of planned events are coming to Lebanon.
"We’ve had some rain, but we have been able to be open every day with good crowds of about 275,000 have attended so far," Randall Clemons, President of Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair, told News 4 Nashville. "We are approaching our two biggest days of the 10 days. We have two nights of demolition derby. We have all types of entertainment from square dancing to fiddle competitions to all types of country music shows. We have jazz. We'll have an ice cream contest. You pretty well name it; we’ll have just a little bit of everything in these last two days."
So far, there have been no safety concerns regarding Covid-19 or rides according to Clemons.
"We’ve done a good job of cleaning the rides, our amusement company (Reithoffer Shows) has," Clemons said. "Of course we are out in the open, we are social distancing. We do encourage mask if you go into the building, but not required. A lot of hand stations (with sanitizer are available) and so we have tried to do everything possible to keep it safe."
Altogether around 500,000 people will have visited the fair during the 10 days, which is a little less than what they normally have. It's still a very solid outing when you consider the rainy weather, Covid precautions, and it being the first year of the Tennessee state fair in Lebanon.
