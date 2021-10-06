NASHVILLE (WSMV) - This afternoon, Tennessee State President Glenda Glover will be testifying in a congressional hearing that will examine the contributions of HBCUs, their history, and the financial needs of the institutions and their students.
The hearing, titled "Homecoming: The Historical Roots and Continued Contributions of HBCUs" will be live-streamed on YouTube here starting at 11 a.m. Central.
“Our country cannot reach its goals without strong, viable, sustainable HBCUs - goals related to closing the education gap, the wealth and economic gap, the health goals and sustainability goals,” Glover said.
The hearing arrives as TSU is fighting to collect over $500 million owed to the school because of an unpaid land-grant matches to the state that dates to the 1950s.
According to a Tennessee joint legislative committee, the school could receive between $150 million and $544 million.
