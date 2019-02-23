Todd Milsap, the son of country music star Ronnie Milsap, died on Saturday, according to Ronnie Milsap’s publicist.
Todd Milsap died on Saturday at the Four Corners Marina on Percy Priest Lake in Antioch. Metro Police said Milsap's death appears to be medically-related.
The death of Ronald Todd Milsap, 49, son of country music star Ronnie Milsap, appears to be medically related. He was found deceased this morning on his houseboat at 4 Corners Marina by his son, who had not heard from his father in the past 2 days.— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) February 23, 2019
According to a spokesperson for Ronnie Milsap, funeral arrangements have not yet been made but will be handled by Woodlawn Funeral Services.
Check back to News4 for more information on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.