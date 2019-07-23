Scammers are targeting users of peer-to-peer payment apps like Cash App, who need help.
Many of us turn to the internet when we have a problem. It’s what one Tennessee woman did when she had an issue with a Cash App transaction.
“I was focused on trying to take care of this,” Rose Maxwell said.
Turns out the number she found online was for a scammer and not Cash App customer service.
“The logo and info on the website looked legit,” Maxwell said. “The alarm bell went off when my daughter screamed and said, mom he just got $750 from my checking account.”
Maxwell isn’t alone.
“I say I have to get my money back, the best way to get my money back is by calling customer service,” Jonas Leonard said.
Leonard lost $400 after calling the wrong number and being told to download another app so they could access his phone remotely.
“If something doesn’t feel right, when in doubt, exercise caution,” business development director at Concept Technology Inc. Keith Whitaker said.
Whitaker says to prevent losing money in the first place, find help with an issue through the app you’re losing.
“If you feel like you need to contact customer service use the email or contact information within the app itself,” Whitaker said.
Cash App told News4 they’ll never ask you to download a separate app.
A Cash App spokesperson sent News4 this statement :
We are always working to protect our customers, which includes educating them about phishing scams. We remind customers that currently (1) the Cash App team generally communicates via email; (2) the email will come from a cash.app, square.com, or squareup.com address; and (3) the Cash App team will never solicit a customer’s PIN or sign in code outside of the app. For more information, we encourage customers to visit https://cash.app/help/us/en-us/6482-recognize-scams.
