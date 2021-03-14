MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The mask mandate in Rutherford County ends on Sunday.
Rutherford County Mayor Bill Ketron said at the end of February that he would end the mandate in the county.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has left it to each of the state’s 95 county mayors to determine whether there would be a mask mandate in their counties.
“If you want to protect yourself, protect yourself. That’s the way I look at it,” said Murfreesboro resident Jason Hastings.
“For people who are afraid, I think the important thing is now you give people the choice,” said Matt Kneisel.
Rutherford County leaders are still encouraging residents to wear a mask despite the lack of a mandate.
Tennessee counties with and without mask mandates
|County
|Mask Mandate (yes, no)
|Bedford
|Benton
|Cannon
|Cheatham
|No
|Clay
|Coffee
|Cumberland
|Davidson
|Yes
|Decatur
|DeKalb
|No
|Dickson
|No
|Franklin
|Giles
|Grundy
|Henry
|Through March 27
|Hickman
|No
|Houston
|Humphreys
|No
|Jackson
|No
|Lawrence
|Lewis
|Lincoln
|Macon
|Marshall
|Maury
|No
|Montgomery
|Through March 27
|Moore
|Overton
|Perry
|Pickett
|Putnam
|No
|Robertson
|No
|Rutherford
|Through March 14
|Smith
|Stewart
|Sumner
|Through April 28
|Tennessee (statewide)
|No
|Trousdale
|Van Buren
|Warren
|Wayne
|White
|Williamson
|No
|Wilson
|Yes
